Bheemla Nayak Day 8 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s Actioner Is On A Money Making Spree

The latest Tollywood release Bheemla Nayak is having a dream run at the cinemas. The film has won over the audience and seems like its journey is now unstoppable. The collection hunt of the actioner especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has been amazing. Not just that, the film has overshadowed the new releases in town including Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu and Sebastian PC 524, and is moving forward in full swing garnering immense attention of the Telugu audience. Notably, the film recently completed a week of its release.

After completing a week run at the theatres, the film made close to Rs 75 Lakh in the Telugu states on day 8. Let us tell you that Bheemla Nayak started off its theatrical run on a high note as it accumulated Rs 26.42 Crore at the box office. On days 2 and 3, the film collected Rs 13.14 Crore and Rs 13.51 Crore respectively. From Monday to Thursday, i.e. on days 4, 5, 6 and 7, Bheemla Nayak raked in Rs 5.18 Crore, Rs 7.25 Crore, Rs 3.32 Crore and Rs 98 Lakh respectively.

Bheemla Nayak Day 7 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Actioner Continues To Shine!

Bheemla Nayak Day 6 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Film Continues Raking In Moolah

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film is inching towards Rs 150 Crore mark, however, it seemingly has a long way to go. On the flip side, with its worldwide collection, the film will soon enter the Rs 150 Crore club in a couple of days. Currently, the global collection of Bheemla Nayak stands at Rs 148 Crore (approx).

Meanwhile, Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. For the film, Pawan Kalyan stepped into the shoes of Biju Menon, while Rana Daggaubti locked horns with the Power Star in Prithviraj Sukumaran's role. Saagar K Chandra has directed the film that has story written by Trivikram Srinivas.