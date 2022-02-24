Bheemla Nayak First Review Out: Pawan Kalyan Gets Stupendous Response Ahead Of Its Release!

Just hours to go and Bheemla Nayak will be out in theatres. The Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum will grace the theatres on Friday (February 25). Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, the film upon its release in theatres will have a clash with Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ajith Kumar's latest actioner Valimai. Notably, Gangubai Kathiawadi will also release on Friday, while Valimai has already made it to the theatres a day before. Well, ahead of its release, Bheemla Nayak has made headlines for its first review, according to which the film is going to be 'a complete package of entertainment for the masses'.

Apparently, Umar Sandhu, a film analyst and member of Overseas Censor Board, who has been active on social media, reviewing south and Bollywood films, has apparently watched the entertainer and given it a huge thumbs up. Giving a four-star rating to Bheemla Nayak, Umar wrote in one of his tweets, "First Review #BheemlaNayak. It has energetic drama, the terrific confrontations, the raw stunts and of course, for the three 'heroes' - #PawanKalyan, #RanaDaggubati & #NithyaMenon. It's a complete package of entertainment for the masses and devoted fans of masala movies.⭐⭐⭐⭐."

First Review #BheemlaNayak. It has energetic drama, the terrific confrontations, the raw stunts and of course, for the three 'heroes' - #PawanKalyan, #RanaDaggubati & #NithyaMenon. It's a complete package of entertainment for the masses and devoted fans of masala movies.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/hrfpOxfj5z — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) February 24, 2022

He also shared the first review of the film from Censor Board praising Pawan Kalyan's power packed performance. He tweeted, "A mass entertainer with power-packed drama, hi-intensity dialogue and towering performances as its aces. #PawanKalyan the actor delivers a towering performance, grabbing your attention the moment he enters the story. ⭐⭐⭐⭐."

Well, going by the tweets, looks like Bheemla Nayak is surely going to set the box office on fire with its searing concept, technicalities and the cast's acting chops.

Directed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak has Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma and Samyuktha Menon playing pivotal roles.