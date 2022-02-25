Bheemla Nayak Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Bheemla Nayak starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role has become the latest talk of the town. The film released on Friday (February 25) and has already become a huge hit with the masses. The action drama has not just been drawing audiences to the theatres but has also set the cash registers ringing at the ticket windows.

Unfortunately, the entertainer has also become the latest to fall prey to piracy. Bheemla Nayak has been leaked online on various piracy based websites and it might now impact its collection at the box office. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer is not the first film to get leaked online, earlier Telugu biggies like Akhanda, Most Eligible Bachelor, Shyam Singha Roy, Love Story, Bangarraju, Pushpa, Khiladi and Good Luck Sakhi had also fallen prey to piracy.

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu replica of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles. The action entertainer was, unfortunately, the last film of renowned director Sachy, who breathed his last on June 18, 2020 following a cardiac arrest. The Telugu remake is penned by Trivikram Srinivas, while Saagar K Chandra has helmed the project. Backed under Sithara Entertainments of Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the film features Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles.

Though the film was officially announced in October 2020, the shooting took a long time, especially owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that halted the process in between. The technical department of Bheemla Nayak includes music composer S Thaman, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli.

Bheemla Nayak's pre-release event took place in Hyderabad on February 23 and was graced by Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Minister for Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav.