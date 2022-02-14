Bheemla Nayak Leaked Video: Goosebumps Inducing Footage Featuring Pawan Kalyan Goes Viral

After Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first single 'Kalaavathi''s leak, looks like Bheemla Nayak has become the latest to fall prey to the notorious trend. Apparently, a 26-second video featuring Pawan Kalyan from the sets of the film has leaked online. In the video, the leading man and a group of dancers are seen rehearsing the hook step of the film's first single with the choreographers as 'Bheemla Nayak' is played in the background.

Though it is not evident, if the song was actually being captured for the final output when someone shot it stealthily, the leaked footage has surely irked Pawan Kalyan fans. Another section of social media users can't help but gush over the goosebumps-inducing video, which looks quite promising. Earlier, the team had unveiled a poster featuring Pawan Kalyan from the same shooting spot announcing that the first single will be out soon. Also sharing about the release date, the team wrote, "Bheem Bheem Bheem Bheem... #BHEEMLANAYAK SONG LOADING!!🕺🔥Release date update coming soon!"

Let us tell you that Bheemla Nayak was supposed to release on January 12, 2022 coinciding with Sankranti, but was later postponed to February 25 after requests of RRR and Radhe Shyam makers.

As of now, two dates have been locked, and the final release date will be decided after considering the pandemic situation.

Directed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak has Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani and Brahmanandam appearing in key roles. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and S Radha Krishna have produced the film under Sithara Entertainments and Haarika & Hassine Creations.