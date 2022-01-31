Bheemla Nayak Release: Makers Of The Pawan Kalyan And Rana Daggubati Starrer Film Lock Two Release Dates

The makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak have finally shared two release dates for the film. The highly awaited movie, which was earlier slated to release on January 12, will now hit the silver screens on either February 25 or April 1.

The official statement was shared through a tweet from Sithara Entertainment on their social media handles on Monday. It read, "As we have always promised, #BheemlaNayak will be a massive theatrical experience. So, we have to wait for the pandemic to subside for presenting it in the theatres for you all. We intend to release the movie on 25th February or 1st April, whenever the situation improves!." Take a look!

Bheemla Nayak was initially all set to release on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti but got delayed due to spike in COVID-19 cases across the nation. The makers had earlier apologised to the fans after they delayed the movie's release. Bheemla Nayak’s producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi had taken to his social media and said, "Apologies to all the fans. Sorry, it was out of my hands. I had to go by our hero @PawanKalyan gari words."

The film averted a box-office clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam after the bigwigs of the Telugu film industry decided to request the makers of Bheemla Nayak to postpone their movies. The reasons quoted for the postponement included distribution of theatres during Sankranthi along with other problems pertaining to movie collections.

Bheemla Nayak, also stars Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Narra Srinu and Kadambari Kiran in pivotal roles. The action drama is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum and is being helmed by directed by Saagar K Chandra.