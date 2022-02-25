Bheemla Nayak OTT Release Date And Time: Here's When The Pawan Kalyan Starrer Will Start Streaming!

Pawan Kalyan's latest film Bheemla Nayak has indeed won over the audience. The action entertainer which hit the theatres on Friday (February 25), has garnered hearts for its gripping story, racy action sequences and the massy clash between the lead characters played by Kalyan and Rana Daggubati.

The film revolves around Nayak, an upright cop (played by Pawan) and ex-havildar Daniel Shekar (Rana), two strangers who end up becoming each other's biggest adversaries when their egos clash. Well, as the film becomes the hot topic of discussion on social media for all obvious reasons, what has also caught the attention of netizens is Bheemla Nayak's OTT details.

According to reports, the action thriller will hit Disney+ Hotstar after 50 days of its theatrical release. Though an official confirmation is awaited regarding its release date, rumour has it that the film will hit the small screens on April 15, 2022 at 12 am. Talking about the film's deal with Disney+ Hotstar, the digital rights were sold to the OTT platform for a whopping Rs 40 crore. The popular digital platform has become a hub of south releases. Lately, release of south films like Akhanda, Hridayam and Bro Daddy on the platform had made headlines big time.

Bheemla Nayak's power-packed trailer was released on February 21 and was well received by the viewers. With screenplay and dialogues written by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is backed by Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments. Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon as the main leads.

On a related note, Pawan Kalyan has a number of projects lined up for release including Hari Hara Veera Mallu and political thriller Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.