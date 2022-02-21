Bheemla Nayak's Pre-Release Event Postponed As Mark Of Respect To AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy's Demise

The pre-release event of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Bheemla Nayak has been called off due to the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. Sharing the news, the makers wrote on Twitter, "Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won't be happening today!"

The pre-release event of the film was slated to be held in Hyderabad on February 21 (Monday). Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest that the trailer release has also been postponed as a mark of respect.

Having said that, on Monday, the makers had shared a special poster featuring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggaubti revealing that the trailer will be out at 8.10 pm in the evening. Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Minister for Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav were expected to grace the pre-release event as the chief and special guest respectively. Though the next scheduled date has not been revealed in the tweet, the event will mostly take place on February 22 (Tuesday), as per the social media buzz.

On a related note, Mekapati Goutham Reddy (50) passed away on Monday following a massive heart attack. Reportedly, he arrived in India on Sunday (February 20) after a week-long official visit to Dubai and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after complaining of chest uneasiness.

Talking about Bheemla Nayak, the film Directed by Saagar K Chandra also stars Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. The film is the official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum that released in 2020. Directed by late Sachy, the film featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon as the main leads.

Bheemla Nayak will hit the theatres on February 25.