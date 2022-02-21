Bheemla Nayak's Pre-Release Event Postponed As Mark Of Respect To AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy's Demise
The pre-release event of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Bheemla Nayak has been called off due to the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. Sharing the news, the makers wrote on Twitter, "Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won't be happening today!"
The pre-release event of the film was slated to be held in Hyderabad on February 21 (Monday). Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest that the trailer release has also been postponed as a mark of respect.
Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won't be happening today!— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) February 21, 2022
Having said that, on Monday, the makers had shared a special poster featuring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggaubti revealing that the trailer will be out at 8.10 pm in the evening. Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Minister for Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav were expected to grace the pre-release event as the chief and special guest respectively. Though the next scheduled date has not been revealed in the tweet, the event will mostly take place on February 22 (Tuesday), as per the social media buzz.
On a related note, Mekapati Goutham Reddy (50) passed away on Monday following a massive heart attack. Reportedly, he arrived in India on Sunday (February 20) after a week-long official visit to Dubai and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after complaining of chest uneasiness.
Talking
about
Bheemla
Nayak,
the
film
Directed
by
Saagar
K
Chandra
also
stars
Nithya
Menen
and
Samyuktha
Menon
in
the
lead
roles.
The
film
is
the
official
remake
of
the
Malayalam
blockbuster
Ayyappanum
Koshiyum
that
released
in
2020.
Directed
by
late
Sachy,
the
film
featured
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
and
Biju
Menon
as
the
main
leads.
Bheemla Nayak will hit the theatres on February 25.