Bheemla Nayak: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Praises Pawan Kalyan, Calls Him A Versatile Actor

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and handsome hunk Rana Daggubati's highly anticipated multi-starrer Bheemla Nayak's pre-release event was held on February 23 in Hyderabad in presence of the team, special guests and a huge crowd.

Director Saagar K Chandra stated that it's a surreal moment for him to direct his matinee idol Pawan Kalyan. He added, "I got this opportunity to direct Pawan Kalyan, thanks to some good people around me. I have never ever seen a resilient person like Rana. Producer Naga Vamsi is the first person who bought me into this movie. He's a dynamic producer. Chinna Babu's affection towards me is everlasting. Trivikram sir is the backbone of the film. Without his contribution, Bheemla Nayak wouldn't have happened. He will remain a teacher in my heart."

Rana recalled an incident of how he was stuck in the traffic on the way to attend the pre-release function of Pawan Kalyan's Panjaa. "I've done many films in Telugu and Hindi in my 12 years of career. However, I didn't understand the concept of a Telugu hero. I've worked with many superstars in Indian cinema, but Pawan Kalyan is different. I've learnt a lot from him. This film wouldn't have happened without Trivikram. I was the first actor finalized for the film, before Pawan Kalyan came on board. We thank the Telangana government for all the support. We'll ensure that Hyderabad becomes the capital of Indian cinema soon", he said.

KTR recollected a memory of him attending the pre-release event of Ram Charan's Dhruva which was attended by Chiranjeevi as well. He shared, "I came here as a brother of Pawan Kalyan who is a good human being. He's the only versatile hero with a cult following. We've watched his Tholi Prema during our college days. KCR has been working on a mission to make Hyderabad as the hub of Indian cinema. We request Pawan Kalyan to use Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochamma Sagar projects to shoot films. We'll lend full support to the industry. I thank the team, Bheemla Nayak, for bringing many unsung heroes to the light with this movie."

Pawan Kalyan delivered his speech saying Jai Telangana, Jai Andhra and Jai Bharath. He thanked fans who came from different places of the Telugu states and neighbouring states and said, "I fondly call KTR as Ram Bhai. I thank him for gracing the occasion, on behalf of the team. We should see films and politics differently. Telangana CM KCR has been lending full support to the industry. Talasani is always there, if we need any help. I'm able to serve people because of the industry. I wanted to do something for my people. I seriously don't know anything other than cinema. I did this film with equal responsibility. Saagar K Chandra who hails from Nalgonda is a talented director. He came all the way from the USA to become a film director. I thank Thaman for recognizing the talent like Mogulaiah. The film is the war between pride and self-esteem. Bheemla Nayak is a remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It's wonderfully adopted by Trivikram Srinivas. He's the backbone of the film. This film wouldn't have happened without him. Rana did exceptionally well. I hope the film will become successful."

Bheemla Nayak will be gracing the theatres on February 25th.