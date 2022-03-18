Bheemla Nayak: The Pawan Kalyan Starrer To Premiere On Aha On March 25

Get ready to witness a blockbuster unlike no other as aha, the 100% Telugu streaming platform and a household name for Telugu entertainment, is all set to premiere director Saagar K Chandra's action drama Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, on March 25. The film is the first box office hit of the Telugu Film Industry in 2022, earning the love of audiences and critics alike.

With just a week to go and excitement for the film at its peak, Aha dropped an exclusive jingle motion poster, unveiling the official announcement of the movie premiere date.

As a part of the announcement, aha came up with a jingle called "La La aha La Bheemla", that's as catchy as the main title track of the film and unveiled it with a motion poster titled #ahaLaBheemla from March 25.

Bheemla Nayak, a film based on the fight between ego and self-esteem, revolves around Bheemla Nayak, played by Pavan Kalyan, a sub-inspector and Danial Shekar played by Rana Daggubati, an ex-Hawaldar in the Indian army. The female leads in this movie are played by Nithya Menon and Samyuktha Menon. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, the music of the film is composed by S. Thaman, while Trivikram Srinivas has penned the screenplay and dialogues.

Lock the date to witness the exuberant battle between ego and self-respect with Bheemla Nayak on aha from March 25.

