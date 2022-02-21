Bheemla Nayak Trailer Ft Pawan Kalyan To Be Out At 9 PM!

The Bheemla Nayak trailer day is here! Just minutes to go and the trailer of the actioner, featuring one and only Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, will be out on the internet. Fans and followers of the leading man have been trending hashtags #BheemlaNayak, #PawanKalyan, #PSPK, #BheemlaNayakTrailerDay and #PowerStar on Twitter since morning to celebrate the big day.

For the unversed, the pre-release event of the film scheduled on Monday (February 21) was postponed owing to the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. Sharing the news about calling off the event, the makers had tweeted, "Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won't be happening today!"

Extending his condolences over the untimely demise of the state minister, the leading man in his statement in Telugu said, which translates to, "My heart doesn't allow me to be a part of Bheemla Nayak's pre-release event as we mourn the demise of Shri Mekapati Goutham Reddy. We have decided to postpone the pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak which was scheduled to be held today. The event will be held soon. The makers will reveal the details." Mekapati Goutham Reddy breathed his last at a private hospital on Monday after suffering a massive heart attack.

Talking about Bheemla Nayak, the film directed by Saagar K Chandra has Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon in crucial roles. Backed by Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer is the official remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.