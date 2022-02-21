Bheemla Nayak Trailer Out: Witness Nayak And Daniel's High Voltage Clash Of Pride And Self Esteem

The wait is over. The trailer of Bheemla Nayak featuring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati is out, and going by the 2-minute-37-second video, seems like they already have a winner in hand. As per the brand new trailer, Kalyan will be seen playing Nayak, an upright cop in the film, while Daggubati will appear as Daniel Shekar, an ex-serviceman.

The duo's gut-wrenching animosity is the highlight of the trailer, in fact, the film. Though the source of hostility between the two strong-headed individuals is not known, their clash of pride and self-esteem is surely going to be a gripping yet nerve-wrenching one. The duo is surely packing a punch with their appearances in the trailer and it is to be seen if the film repeats magic at the theatres. For the unversed, the film is the remake of Malayalam blockbuster hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon.

The action sequences, dialogue delivery, background music and acting chops of the lead actors, including Nithya Menen are the high points of the glimpse. On the other hand, actors Samuthirkani and Samyuktha, who are playing crucial roles in the entertainer make a blink and you miss it appearance in the trailer.

On a related note, the pre-release event of the film scheduled on Monday (February 21) was postponed owing to the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. Sharing the news about calling off the event, the makers had tweeted, "Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won't be happening today!"

Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won't be happening today! — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) February 21, 2022

Extending his condolences over the untimely demise of the state minister, the leading man in his statement in Telugu said, which translates to, "My heart doesn't allow me to be a part of Bheemla Nayak's pre-release event as we mourn the demise of Shri Mekapati Goutham Reddy. We have decided to postpone the pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak which was scheduled to be held today. The event will be held soon. The makers will reveal the details." Mekapati Goutham Reddy breathed his last at a private hospital on Monday after suffering a massive heart attack.

Talking about Bheemla Nayak, the film directed by Saagar K Chandra has Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon in crucial roles. Backed by Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer will release on February 25.