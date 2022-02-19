Bheemla Nayak Trailer Release Date Out, Makers Drop A Special Poster Ft Pawan Kalyan
It's confirmed! Bheemla Nayak's most anticipated trailer is arriving on February 21 (Monday). The makers of the film dropped a special poster featuring Pawan Kalyan on Saturday (February 19) to announce the release date of the glimpse.
In the poster, the leading man can be seen arriving in style in a bullet, as the people around him lift up their folded hands in respect. Tagging the main cast and crew of the film, the makers wrote on Twitter, "A peek into the Ultimate face-off of DUTY and POWER 🌟💪#BheemlaNayakTrailerStorm from 21st Feb 🌪#BheemlaNayakTrailerOnTheWay."
A peek into the Ultimate face-off of DUTY and POWER 🌟💪#BheemlaNayakTrailerStorm from 21st Feb 🌪️#BheemlaNayakTrailerOnTheWay 🔥 #BheemlaNayak @pawankalyan @RanaDaggubati #Trivikram @saagar_chandrak @MenenNithya @MusicThaman @iamsamyuktha_ @dop007 @NavinNooli @vamsi84 pic.twitter.com/04RDWylmav— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) February 19, 2022
Well, in their earlier tweets, the team also revealed the chief guests for the pre-release event of the film which will be held on February 21 in Hyderabad. Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao is the chief guest for the event. Sharing the news, the team wrote on the microblogging site, "#BheemlaNayak Pre-Release event will be held on 21st Feb!🤩"
#BheemlaNayak Pre-Release event will be held on 21st Feb!🤩— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) February 19, 2022
Young & dynamic leader Shri. @KTRTRS garu will grace the event🤎 #BheemlaNayakOn25thFeb @pawankalyan @RanaDaggubati #Trivikram @saagar_chandrak @MenenNithya @MusicThaman @iamsamyuktha_ @dop007 @vamsi84 @NavinNooli pic.twitter.com/AfqHKEJDa9
In another tweet, the makers thanked the minister for taking the time to accommodate their request to grace the event. Sharing a couple of pictures of KTR with Bheemla Nayak's writer Trivikram Srinivas and producer Chinababu, they wrote, "We're thankful to the Dynamic leader @KTRTRSgaru for taking the time to accommodate our request to grace the Pre-Release event of #BheemlaNayak on 21st Feb."
We're thankful to the Dynamic leader @KTRTRS garu for taking the time to accommodate our request to grace the Pre-Release event of #BheemlaNayak on 21st Feb🤩#BheemlaNayakOn25thFeb @pawankalyan @RanaDaggubati #Trivikram @saagar_chandrak @MenenNithya @MusicThaman @vamsi84 pic.twitter.com/yAXFoFB5WE— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) February 19, 2022
Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Cinematography, will also be attending the pre-release event as the special guest.
Hon'ble Minister for Cinematography @YadavTalasani garu will be the Special Guest for the Massive Pre-Release event of #BheemlaNayak on 21st Feb🤩#BheemlaNayakOn25thFeb @pawankalyan @RanaDaggubati #Trivikram @saagar_chandrak @MenenNithya @MusicThaman @dop007 @vamsi84 pic.twitter.com/RYWqNvRsKL— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) February 19, 2022
Directed
by
Saagar
K
Chandra,
Bheemla
Nayak
also
stars
Rana
Daggubati,
Nithya
Menen
and
Samyuktha
Menon
in
the
lead
roles.
The
film
is
the
official
remake
of
Malayalam
blockbuster
Ayyappanum
Koshiyum
that
released
in
2020.
Directed
by
late
helmer
Sachy
the
film
featured
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
and
Biju
Menon
as
the
main
leads.
Well, Bheemla Nayak will hit the cinemas on February 25.