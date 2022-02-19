Bheemla Nayak Trailer Release Date Out, Makers Drop A Special Poster Ft Pawan Kalyan

It's confirmed! Bheemla Nayak's most anticipated trailer is arriving on February 21 (Monday). The makers of the film dropped a special poster featuring Pawan Kalyan on Saturday (February 19) to announce the release date of the glimpse.

In the poster, the leading man can be seen arriving in style in a bullet, as the people around him lift up their folded hands in respect. Tagging the main cast and crew of the film, the makers wrote on Twitter, "A peek into the Ultimate face-off of DUTY and POWER 🌟💪#BheemlaNayakTrailerStorm from 21st Feb 🌪#BheemlaNayakTrailerOnTheWay."

Well, in their earlier tweets, the team also revealed the chief guests for the pre-release event of the film which will be held on February 21 in Hyderabad. Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao is the chief guest for the event. Sharing the news, the team wrote on the microblogging site, "#BheemlaNayak Pre-Release event will be held on 21st Feb!🤩"

In another tweet, the makers thanked the minister for taking the time to accommodate their request to grace the event. Sharing a couple of pictures of KTR with Bheemla Nayak's writer Trivikram Srinivas and producer Chinababu, they wrote, "We're thankful to the Dynamic leader @KTRTRSgaru for taking the time to accommodate our request to grace the Pre-Release event of #BheemlaNayak on 21st Feb."

Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Cinematography, will also be attending the pre-release event as the special guest.

Directed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak also stars Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. The film is the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum that released in 2020. Directed by late helmer Sachy the film featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon as the main leads.

Well, Bheemla Nayak will hit the cinemas on February 25.