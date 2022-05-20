Bheemla Nayak TRP Rating: Pawan Kalyan's Film Fails To Beat DJ Tillu

Power star Pawan Kalyan's latest release Bheemla Nayak, an official remake of Malayalam Ayyappanum Koshiyum has opened to positive reviews. The film, which stars Rana Daggubati in an equally powerful role is helmed by Saagar K Chandra with screenplay rendered by Trivikram Srinivas. Fans of both the actors had been served a bonanza with the film, which did collect something between Rs 161 Crore to Rs 191.37 Crore against a set budget of about Rs 70 Crore.

On the other hand, actor Siddu Jonnalagadda, who has shot to fame with films like Guntur Talkies and Krishna & His Leela got his biggest career break with his latest film DJ Tillu.

Siddu Jonnalagadda co-wrote this film with its director Vimal Krishna, who made his debut. The movie is a romantic crime comedy. The movie released on February 12 and was branded the first successful Telugu film of 2022.

Meanwhile, both Bheemla Nayak and DJ Tillu along with other big releases were premiered on world Television. The TRPs of these respective films is rather a surprising factor for fans and the concerned.

DJ Tillu beat Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak with a TRP score of 10.03. Bheemla Nayak's TRP was recorded at 9.6

While Pushpa: The Rise secured the highest TRP rating of 22.54 and tops the list, it is followed by Bangarraju with 14 points and in third position is Akhanda at 13.31 points.

Clearly, the viewers are fans of entertainment that has ample thrilling elements and heavy doses of laughter.