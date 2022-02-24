Bheemla Nayak Twitter Review: 10 Must-Read Tweets To Know If The Pawan Kalyan Starrer Is Worth The Hype

It's a big day. One of the most anticipated films of Pawan Kalyan, Bheemla Nayak has released and fans can't keep calm. The action thriller hit the big screens on Friday (February 25) and has opened to a thunderous response. Bheemla Nayak has been receiving rave reviews with most critics praising the performances of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, and of course, their stormy clash, which is the highlight of the rural drama.

The acting stints of supporting actors including Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Murali Sharma and Samuthirakani have also garnered a fair deal of attention. Thaman's music and camera work of Ravi K Chandra have also become the talk of the town for all obvious reasons. Their perfect blend with the performances of the actors has given the long-delayed entertainer much depth visually and audibly. The storyline is purely for the niche audiences and going by the response on social media, seems like the film has gone down well with them.

Meanwhile, take a look at the Twitterati's reaction here!

Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K Chandra and consists of an extended star cast including Rao Ramesh, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Narra Srinu, Kadambari Kiran and Pammi Sai. The film is a Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. For those who are unaware, Pawan and Rana have reprised the roles of Biju and Prithviraj respectively. Announced in October 2020, the film has screenplay written by Trivikram Srinivas. Reportedly, the original story of the Malayalam film was tweaked so as to appeal to Telugu film audiences.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, Bheemla Nayak was previously slated to release on January 12, but was postponed to avert a clash with RRR and Radhe Shyam on the requests of the films' producers.