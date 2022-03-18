Bheemla Nayak Worldwide Closing Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Fails To Achieve Break-Even

Pawan Kalyan's latest release Bheemla Nayak will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Aha from March 25. The film started off its theatrical run on February 25. Though the film opened to a highly positive response, it somehow didn't overpower the collection of Power Star's previous release Vakeel Saab. Having said that, the film was highly praised for its concept, storyline, dialogues, gripping music and cinematography. Not just that, the intense performance of the cast members, especially Kalyan and Rana Daggubati garnered praise from the audiences.

The film revolves around Nayak, an upright cop (played by Pawan) and ex-havildar Daniel Shekar (Rana), two strangers who end up becoming each other's biggest adversaries when their egos clash. Well now, as Bheemla Nayak comes close to the end of its theatrical run, we take a look at its worldwide closing box office collection and pre-release business. The action entertainer had accumulated Rs 88.75 Crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with its pre-release business while it collected Rs 9 Crore each from Karnataka and Overseas. The worldwide pre-release business of Bheemla Nayak amounted to Rs 106.75 Crore.

Speaking about the Pawan Kalyan-starrer's closing collection, the film could only fetch Rs 97.36 Crore with its theatrical run globally, whereas from Andhra Pradesh-Telangana, Bheemla Nayak minted Rs 76.61 Crore, eventually failing to achieve break-even. Interestingly, in Karnataka and Overseas, the actioner was able to achieve break-even as the film made Rs 8.23 Crore and Rs 12.52 Crore respectively. Let us tell you that Bheemla Nayak has grossed Rs 158.64 Crore with its theatrical run worldwide.

Take a look at Bheemla Nayak's worldwide closing collection report

Nizam: Rs 34.95 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 11.17 Crore

UA: Rs 7.64 Crore

East: Rs 5.49 Crore

West: Rs 5.08 Crore

Guntur: Rs 5.26 Crore

Krishna: Rs 4.22 Crore

Nellore: Rs 2.80 Crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 76.61 Crore(Rs 117.44 Crore Gross)

KA+ROI: Rs 8.23 Crore

OS: Rs 12.52 Crore

Total Worldwide: Rs 97.36 Crore (Rs 158.64 Crore~ Gross)

Break-Even: Rs 108 Crore

Bheemla Nayak's Total Pre Release Business

Nizam: Rs 35 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 16.50 Crore

UA: Rs 9 Crore

East: Rs 6.40 Crore

West: Rs 5.40 Crore

Guntur: Rs 7.20 Crore

Krishna: Rs 6 Crore

Nellore: Rs 3.25 Crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 88.75 Crore

KA+ROI: Rs 9 Crore

OS: Rs 9 Crore

Total Worldwide: Rs 106.75 Crore

Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the action thriller has Nithya Menen, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma and Samyuktha Menon playing crucial roles.