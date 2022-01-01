Bhola Shankar: Pre Look Poster Featuring Chiranjeevi Is Out!

Megastar Chiranjeevi's mega massive action entertainer Bhola Shankar being directed by stylish maker Meher Ramesh and mounted on a grand scale by Ramabrahmam Sunkara has completed an important schedule.

Wishing everyone a happy new year, the makers have dropped a pre-look poster called Swag Of Bhola. Chiranjeevi oozes swag and attitude driving fans crazy. Sporting a stylish hairdo and wearing shades, Chiranjeevi looks super stylish here.

As megastar hides his face, we can observe sacred threads to his hand. Going by the poster, Meher Ramesh is presenting Chiranjeevi in a trendy avatar.

They have also unveiled a motion video with theme music. Mahati Swara Sagar uplifts the character of Bhola Shankar played by megastar Chiranjeevi with his background score, ensuring goosebumps.

Dazzling Beauty Tamannaah is playing the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi, while smiling sensation Keerthy Suresh will be seen as his sister in the film. Bhola Shankar will have emotions and other elements in the right proportions, making it a pucca commercial entertainer.

Coming to the technical crew, young sensation Mahati Swara Sagar renders soundtracks, while Dudley cranks the camera. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials.

Story supervision is by Satyanand and dialogues are by Thirupathi Mamidala, wherein Marthand K Venkatesh will take care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.