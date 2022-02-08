Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Fame Sarayu Roy Gets Arrested

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss 5 Telugu contestant Sarayu has landed herself in a soup. According to the latest reports, the Banjara Hills Police arrested the actress on Monday (February 7), following an FIR filed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president for allegedly demeaning Hindu gods, their followers and the community as a whole through her YouTube content. In his complaint, the president has asked the police to take strict action against the actress for creating such malicious content.

Reportedly, the alleged video featuring Sarayu was also submitted by the VHP president as evidence. The video was uploaded on her official YouTube channel on February 2021. In the controversial video, the actress and others can be seen donning saffron headbands with 'Ganapathy Babppa Moriya' written over it, and engaging in assertive interaction with the customers of a restaurant.

The 7-minute-57-second video is apparently a short film of Sarayu titled Gippani Istha.

On the work front, Sarayu was previously seen in the fifth season of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. She was the season's first eliminated contestant. Post her exit, her remarks against Shanmukh Jawanth and Siri Hanmanth had turned many heads. Sarayu, who is also a film actress, was a part of projects like Tholi Parichayam and 3 Roses.