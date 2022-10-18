Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: A Muddy Situation For Nominated Contestants!

The contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house have gone through a muddy situation in the beginning of the seventh week. The nominations took place in the latest.

In the history of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6, the nominations for week seven have become remarkable. Only two out of 15 contestants- that is a total of 13 contestants have been nominated for the eviction programme. Since Rohith was directly nominated for two weeks in the Bigg Boss House 6, and Surya is the captain, the Bigg Boss prevented them from being nominated for the current week.

Faima nominated Vasanthi citing that she cannot see her game, and then Baladitya over a task. Rohith nominated Revanth and Srihan. Sri Sathya nominated Baladitya for discouraging her from becoming the captain. Her second nomination was Revanth and she cited her reasons as his negligence as captain.

Baladitya chose Revanth for the same reason-sleeping during captaincy- and nominated him. He then called Faima for his nomination. Faima's reaction during getting drenched in the mud made the housemates and viewers burst into laughter.

Later, Adi Reddy came up to nominate Arjun Kalyan and then Vasanthi. Srihan gave a twist to the nominations by taking Inaya's name as it is usually Inaya who picks Srihan first. He later nominated Keerthi.

Revanth was called out by Marina for the same reason of sleeping during captaincy, which had an impact on the housemates. He expressed anguish later saying "Evaru leka naku vesthunara nomination." Marina took Adi Reddy as her second nomination.

Geetu then nominated contestants who nominated her earlier. She, therefore took Vasanthi's name and Baladitya as her nominations. In the weekend episode, Baladitya and Geetu-who are like brother and sister-have discussed their relationship. Geetu suggested that they both stop talking to each other until Bigg Boss 6 gets done with.

Rajsekhar nominated Baladitya and Vasanthi. Vasanthi was upset with this nomination as she believed that she didn't deserve this nomination which was pointless. Inaya then nominated Baladitya for using 50 percent of his battery. They both argued a lot about the same and Baladitya didn't budge. She then chose Srihan, as usual as her second nomination over the confetti and glitter on the couch. Both of them got into a heated argument.

Arjun Kalyan nominated Baladitya for using the 50 percent of battery and nominated him in a sportive way, giving his genuine reasons. He then chose Adi Reddy for always using the terms-deserving and undeserving or less deserving titles for the contestants.

Vasanthi chose Rajsekhar first and then Revanth. Revanth, Baladitya, Adi Reddy, Vasanthi, and Srihan received more nominations among the rest. Keerthi nominated Srihan first and then Baladitya.

Revanth then nominated Sri Sathya over a cup of milk and took Marina's name as his second nomination. Surya then nominated Baladitya and Revanth. Revanth then ended the nomination process in the epic Pushparaj way.