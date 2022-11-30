Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Adi Reddy Wins Ticket To Finale Task? Becomes The First Finalist Of The Season!

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season is coming to an end just a couple of weeks before its finale. The remaining eight contestants were given a task to win a direct ticket to the finale. The winner of this task will become the first finalist of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season.

Adi Reddy Photo Credit: Star Maa

As per the Ticket to Finale task rules, contestants were made to undergo various levels of challenges to win the task. The latest episode was about which four contestants will be competing for the task. When Bigg Boss announced that all of them had to decide on only four contestants, the housemates were upset. They felt it is unfair as everybody wants to have a chance at becoming the finalist.

After being disqualified from the snowman task, Sri Satya and Inaya later became the sanchalaks of the following tasks. However, in the second level, Sri Satya again lost. In the latest challenge, which is about balance, Srihan, Adi Reddy, Revanth, and Faima were seen taking part. Sri Satya, Inaya, and Keerthi, who lost the previous rounds.

Later, Bigg Boss ordered the four contestants to play the 'Balance The Scores' task where they have to balance a set of ceramic and clay serveware on one side and their hands on the other. Faima's balance was lost as her items broke. Immediately, Revanth also lost his balance and it upset him too much. He used the term 'sadist' and found fault with the sanchalaks, especially Sri Satya.

Sri Satya Photo Credit: Star Maa

Sri Satya then tried to put some sense into Revanth as he blamed the sanchalaks for his loss. Sri Satya then said, "When you can take the credit for winning, you don't blame others for your loss. Learn to own it."

However, it is later rumoured that Adi Reddy emerged as the winner of the task and secured the ticket to the finale, becoming the first contestant of season 6 to directly enter the finals.

Tune into Star Maa at 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends with Nagarjuna to catch all the fun. Alternatively, the entire episodes of the season are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.