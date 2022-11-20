Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Which Housemates Are Likely Going To End Up In The Bottom Five? Find Out!

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season is becoming the subject of interest going forward. The show is left with as many as 9 contestants after tonight's elimination for the 11th week. The host Nagarjuna is picking up topics that interest the viewers during the weekend episodes but often is putting them across in a rather twisted way, much to the confusion of both the viewers and contestants.

Nagarjuna Bigg Boss Photo Credit: Star Maa

Saturday's episode rather didn't go down well with the ardent fans of the show as some of them appreciated Nagarjuna for his analysis and others contradicted him. Especially about the issue with Adi Reddy. A set of viewers are expressing their views on how Revanth, a hot-headed person is being left out without any stringent action.

Well, these things aside, the house entered a crucial stage. While the number of contestants slimmed down to a single digit, every moment from now on is counted as important for the housemates to increase or destroy their graph.

Inaya Sultana Photo Credit: Star Maa

In tonight's episode, Nagarjuna called the housemates to the confession room individually and asked them to name the bottom five contestants according to them.

Adi Reddy took Marina's name and Inaya took Raj's name. Keerthi took Adi Reddy's name. Raj took Inaya's name and Marina chose Srihan. Faima took Inaya's name for her loud mouth. Rohit mentioned Keerthi's name.

Sri Satya took Raj's name and Revanth opined Rohit couldn't make it due to his inability to use his physique to play in a much better way. Srihan opined Keerthi will be in the bottom five due to her behaviour of breaking down if someone points out her drawbacks.

Marina Abraham Sahni Photo Credit: Star Maa

Also, for the elimination task, Sri Satya, Inaya, and Marina were given a platter with a lid covered on it. They were asked to remove the lids to see a flag that indicates one contestant's eviction. Marina will leave the house, as well all have already known. Stay tuned to Star Maa at 10 pm tonight to watch the fun-filled episode.