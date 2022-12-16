Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Sri Satya's Remuneration For This Show

Sri Satya Photo Credit: Instagram

Sri Satya, one of the contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 entered the house as an introvert. The lady lass was the glamour of the show, undoubtedly. Although skeptical in the beginning, she began playing tasks and improving her graph throughout the game show.

Sri Satya was mostly cordial with everyone inside the house. She and Keerthi are colleagues but they had a fallout over a silly issue, which led to severe backlash from the viewers. Sri Satya, who shared her personal experiences of having a bad past slowly came out of her comfort zone. She became thick friends with Srihan and Revanth.

She comes across as a confident and independent girl. Arjun Kalyan tried to woo her but she politely rebuffed. Mentally stubborn, Satya has a go-getter attitude. She played the given tasks quickly and easily. There were several instances where she performed and outshined most of the other housemates.

Sri Satya Bigg Boss 6 Photo Credit: Internet

Among 21 contestants, only five of them entered the finale. Srihan, Rohit, Revanth, Keerthi, and Adi Reddy are the proud finalists of Season 6. Unfortunately, Sri Satya got evicted from the show just one step away from being included in the top five. There was an uproar about Keerthi being termed the less deserving and Sri Satya being eliminated, on the internet, during mid-week eviction. Fans of both artists got divided and made allegations against each other.

Sri Satya is a budding Television artist and has been working actively in three Telugu serials. She mentioned herself as the sole breadwinner for a family of three, including an ailing mother. Sri Satya was therefore signed up for the show for an amount of Rs 30,000 per week as remuneration. For her stay inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house, Sri Satya had taken home about Rs 4,50,000.

To watch the latest episodes of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show, tune into Star Maa at 10 pm tonight. On Saturday and Sunday, the show will begin at 9 pm. The grand finale will be held on December 18. The entire episode can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar, alternatively.