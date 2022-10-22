Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Arjun Kalyan Gets Evicted >From The House In Week 7!

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu is one of the most-viewed reality shows on Telugu television. The show has been one of the best in terms of its content and viewership. The latest season, however, is struggling to churn entertainment out of its housemates. During the captaincy task, contestants were warned about their lethargic behaviour. The makers of the show had to cancel the captaincy task altogether.

In the seventh week of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house elimination process, it is being heard that contestant Arjun Kalyan, who starred in several YouTube short films and rose to fame with web series will be evicted from the house. Arjun Kalyan is well-known for trying to woo either Sri Sathya or Vasanthi in the house more than actively taking part in the tasks and games. He gets most of the screen time only when he sets out to nominate the contestants.

In a never before scenario, 13 out of 15 contestants have been nominated for eviction process in the seventh week of season 6. Arjun Kalyan is one among them and the youngster, who honestly isn't bringing anything to the table as far as Bigg Boss is concerned, is eliminated for good.

Arjun Kalyan is highly educated and returned from abroad to crack it in the Tollywood film industry. However, he is still awaiting a breakthrough. His famous works include Srinu Pandranki's Upma Tinesindi co-starring Poojitha Ponnada, Nenu Naa Girl Friend, Missamma, and Nari Nari Nadum Muraari.

