Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Arjun Kalyan Gets Evicted >From The House In Week 7!

Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
is
one
of
the
most-viewed
reality
shows
on
Telugu
television.
The
show
has
been
one
of
the
best
in
terms
of
its
content
and
viewership.
The
latest
season,
however,
is
struggling
to
churn
entertainment
out
of
its
housemates.
During
the
captaincy
task,
contestants
were
warned
about
their
lethargic
behaviour.
The
makers
of
the
show
had
to
cancel
the
captaincy
task
altogether.
In
the
seventh
week
of
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
house
elimination
process,
it
is
being
heard
that
contestant
Arjun
Kalyan,
who
starred
in
several
YouTube
short
films
and
rose
to
fame
with
web
series
will
be
evicted
from
the
house.
Arjun
Kalyan
is
well-known
for
trying
to
woo
either
Sri
Sathya
or
Vasanthi
in
the
house
more
than
actively
taking
part
in
the
tasks
and
games.
He
gets
most
of
the
screen
time
only
when
he
sets
out
to
nominate
the
contestants.
In
a
never
before
scenario,
13
out
of
15
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
eviction
process
in
the
seventh
week
of
season
6.
Arjun
Kalyan
is
one
among
them
and
the
youngster,
who
honestly
isn't
bringing
anything
to
the
table
as
far
as
Bigg
Boss
is
concerned,
is
eliminated
for
good.
Arjun
Kalyan
is
highly
educated
and
returned
from
abroad
to
crack
it
in
the
Tollywood
film
industry.
However,
he
is
still
awaiting
a
breakthrough.
His
famous
works
include
Srinu
Pandranki's
Upma
Tinesindi
co-starring
Poojitha
Ponnada,
Nenu
Naa
Girl
Friend,
Missamma,
and
Nari
Nari
Nadum
Muraari.
Tune
into
Star
Maa
at
10
pm
on
weekdays
and
at
9
pm
on
weekends
to
catch
the
fun.
The
episodes
of
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
are
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar.