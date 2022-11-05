Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Galata Geetu Is The Contestant To Pack Her Bags & Leave The House?

The
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
reality
show
is
all
set
for
another
weekend
of
fun,
frolic,
serious
reviews,
appreciation,
criticism,
and
elimination
at
the
end.
The
10th
weekend
has
arrived
and
the
fans
of
the
show
are
excited
about
this
week's
elimination
as
the
opinions
on
Geetu,
Sri
Satya,
Srihan,
and
Inaya
have
changed
for
their
fans.
The
host
Nagarjuna
will
come
up
to
entertain
The
voting
results
however
suggested
Sri
Satya,
Marina,
Raj,
and
Vasanthi
as
the
contestants
with
low
public
approval.
With
Sri
Satya
becoming
the
captain,
she
will
be
surviving
this
week
and
also
is
immune
to
the
next
week's
elimination
process.
Since
the
show
completed
60
days
successfully,
the
time
has
arrived
for
the
secret
room
to
open
its
doors.
In
all
likelihood,
one
of
the
contestants
will
be
eliminated
in
front
of
the
contestants
but
will
be
sent
to
the
secret
facility
and
re-introduced
to
the
house
after
a
couple
of
days.
Now
that
Geetu
is
rumoured
to
get
eliminated,
we
might
expect
her
to
be
sent
to
the
secret
room
as
she
is
one
of
the
strongest
contestants
and
stirs
up
the
house.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
of
the
same
as
the
shooting
of
the
weekend
episode
is
yet
to
complete,
as
of
November
5
afternoon.
The
rumours
also
suggest
that
there
might
be
two
eliminations
in
this
10th
week.
While
one
of
them
will
be
sent
back
home,
the
other
one
will
likely
continue
the
game
from
behind.
Stay
tuned
to
Star
Maa
at
10
pm
on
weekdays
and
9
pm
on
weekends.
Alternatively,
stream
the
show's
entire
episodes
on
Disney+
Hotstar.