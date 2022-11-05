Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Galata Geetu Is The Contestant To Pack Her Bags & Leave The House?

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality show is all set for another weekend of fun, frolic, serious reviews, appreciation, criticism, and elimination at the end. The 10th weekend has arrived and the fans of the show are excited about this week's elimination as the opinions on Geetu, Sri Satya, Srihan, and Inaya have changed for their fans. The host Nagarjuna will come up to entertain

The voting results however suggested Sri Satya, Marina, Raj, and Vasanthi as the contestants with low public approval. With Sri Satya becoming the captain, she will be surviving this week and also is immune to the next week's elimination process.

Since the show completed 60 days successfully, the time has arrived for the secret room to open its doors. In all likelihood, one of the contestants will be eliminated in front of the contestants but will be sent to the secret facility and re-introduced to the house after a couple of days.

Now that Geetu is rumoured to get eliminated, we might expect her to be sent to the secret room as she is one of the strongest contestants and stirs up the house.

However, there is no official confirmation of the same as the shooting of the weekend episode is yet to complete, as of November 5 afternoon. The rumours also suggest that there might be two eliminations in this 10th week. While one of them will be sent back home, the other one will likely continue the game from behind.

Stay tuned to Star Maa at 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends. Alternatively, stream the show's entire episodes on Disney+ Hotstar.