Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Is It RJ Surya Who Gets Eliminated From The House In Week 8?

Unfortunately,
the
weekend
episodes
of
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
end
on
a
sad
note
for
all
the
contestants
in
the
house
along
with
their
families
and
fans.
One
among
them
will
have
to
pack
up
and
leave
the
reality
show
and
enter
back
into
the
world
only
to
face
so
much
negativity,
most
of
the
time,
than
popularity.
The
eighth-weekend
episode
in
the
Telugu
television's
biggest
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
season
6
has
arrived.
The
weekend
episodes
are
also
loaded
with
great
fun,
laughter,
and
sharp
remarks
by
Nagarjuna,
the
host.
This
week's
weekend
episode
suggests
that
it
is
none
other
than
RJ
Surya,
who
is
famous
as
Konda
Babu,
who
is
the
housemate
to
leave
the
house.
Surya
is
one
of
the
soft-spoken
people
in
the
house
who
always
maintains
his
stand
and
carries
himself
with
dignity
during
tasks
and
arguments.
In
all
likelihood,
he
is
the
one
who
might
get
eliminated
in
the
eighth
week
of
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu,
according
to
the
trends.
While
the
public
voting
results
suggested
otherwise,
candidates
like
Geetu,
Sri
Satya,
Raj,
Marina,
and
Rohit
are
relatively
lacking
public
support
due
to
their
inactivity
and
behaviour
inside
the
house.
Baladitya
too
has
started
to
bring
out
his
real
face
over
the
week,
especially
while
playing
games.
The
voting
results
showed
Raj
and
Sri
Satya,
along
with
Vasanthi
as
the
contestants
with
the
lowest
number
of
votes.
If
the
rumours
are
anything
to
go
by,
while
it
is
a
shocking
fact
for
the
fans
of
RJ
Surya,
we
also
hear
that
there
could
be
double
elimination
in
the
eighth
week.
Along
with
RJ
Surya,
buzz
has
it
that
Rajsekhar
AKA
Raj
might
also
get
eliminated
in
the
process.
Tune
into
Star
Maa
at
9
pm
on
Saturdays
and
Sundays
to
catch
the
fun
with
the
show's
host
Nagarjuna.
The
episodes
are
also
available
for
digital
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar.