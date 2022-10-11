Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Episode 36 : Geetu & Arjun Opine Revanth Has Interest On Vasanthi!

The
latest
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
has
given
rise
to
a
lot
of
gossip.
Contestants
have
become
more
open
and
started
discussing
other
inmates
and
their
game
plans.
The
housemates
are
also
seen
making
comments
on
other
contestants' interests
and
partial
behaviour
towards
fellow
contestants.
Sri
Satya
opined
that
contestants
who
are
asking
genuinely
for
an
extra
portion
of
food
are
unable
to
get
some
while
a
few
are
eating
away
stacked
food.
On
the
other
hand,
Geetu
and
Adi
Reddy
were
seen
discussing
Revanth
being
partial
and
having
a
soft
corner
for
Vasanthi.
Adi
Reddy
then
expressed
that
Revanth
is
married
and
emotional,
to
which
Geetu
said,
"What's
wrong
with
it?
Don't
married
people
have
feelings?" As
they
continued
talking,
Arjun
joined
them.
When
Geetu
put
out
the
topic
to
Arjun,
he
nodded
in
support
and
mentioned
that
he
felt
the
same.
If
he
does
it
to
us,
then
it
is
harassment
but
if
we
do
it
to
him,
he
treats
it
as
a
link-up,
added
Arjun.
Meanwhile,
for
the
elimination
process
in
the
sixth
week
of
the
house,
contestants
Keerthi,
Baladitya,
Adi
Reddy,
Geetu,
Sudeepa,
Srihan,
Raj,
Sri
Satya,
and
Marina
were
nominated
by
the
housemates.
To
follow
the
reality
show,
tune
in
to
Star
Maa
channel
from
Monday
to
Friday
at
10
pm
and
on
weekends
at
9
pm.
The
show
is
available
for
digital
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar
as
well.