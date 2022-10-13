Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Episode 38: Geetu Steals The Show With Her Antics; Srihan Regrets His Decision!

The latest episode of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 reality show was sort of an emotional ride for not only the housemates but also the viewers watching the show. The Bigg Boss allowed the contestants to either take a video call, video message, audio call, audio message, and photo frames of their dearest family members, as part of the Battery Recharge Captaincy task.

Geetu walked away with the cake in yesterday's episode with her entertainment. Her antics made everyone laugh especially when Srihan's Mutton Biryani from his home arrived. She tried her maximum to be entertaining and it was evident throughout the episode. When she took the phone call from her father, she was happy and entertained rather than emotional like others.

Baladitya spoke to his wife and daughter through an audio call. Inaya Sultana chose a photo frame of her parents instead of opting for a video message or audio call. Arjun Kalyan also got to see his father in exchange for 40 percent of the battery through a video message. Sri Satya, who chose a video call with her parents, was seen having a breakdown after speaking to her parents.

One of Vasanthi and Rohith are asked to get voluntarily nominated directly for the next two consecutive weeks, to recharge the house battery. The duo is seen discussing the issue, in the promo of today's episode.

For catching the latest episode of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 show, tune into Star Maa at 10 pm on Mondays to Fridays and 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The show is available to stream online on Disney+ Hotstar.