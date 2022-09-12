Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Episode 8 Highlights: Fun, Games And No Elimination

Nagarjuna started the episode off with a game of housemates trivia. Contests were asked questions about their fellow contestants. Bala Aditya won the round. These were some of the questions asked: What is the name of Geetu's father?; What is Keerthi's favorite word or phrase?; How many tattoos does Sri Satya have?; How many voices can Surya mimic?, etc.

The first round of saving in this episode excluded Faima from the danger zone.

The episode continued with a song round. Nagarjuna took out objects from a chest, and the contestants, divided into two teams, were to sing a song based on the item shown by Nagarjuna. The items were a whistle, rakhi, bangles, a doll, and other similar things.

The game was paused after the doll was shown. Revanth and team sang 'Butta Bomma' and then after the song, Nagarjuna asked Bala Aditya to pick someone from the female contestants who reminded Bala of a Butta Bomma. Bala was shy and hesitated to answer. Eventually, he said Marina, citing that her outfit was very similar to that doll.

Nagarjuna went on to ask Bala to associate a female contestant with the phrases that he mentioned. Then the episode continued with the game and paused once again for saving another person. This time it was Revanth, leaving Arohi, Abhinaya, and Inaya in the danger zone.

Then the contestants were asked to mention a complaint about any one of the three people in the danger zone. Inaya received most complaints and she ended up crying during the short break that Nagarjuna took.

The game resumed once again and went on until it was time for elimination. Abhinaya and Inaya were asked to go to the garden area, where two hammers were kept. The two were told that when they try to lift the hammer, whoever manages to lift it is safe, and whoever can't lift it will be evicted. Both of them were able to lift the hammer, and Nagarjuna said that because this is the first week, he wanted to avoid elimination, and he iterated that this does not necessarily apply to all seasons, and he was talking about the current season alone.