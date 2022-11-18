Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Faima Sports Night Suits Most Of The Time During The Tasks & Fans Are Bewildered

Faima, who rose to popularity and fame through E TV's comedy show Jabardasth is one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality show. The dusky and lanky lass entered the house amid zero expectations and goodwill but has managed to tuck into the top 10 contestants of the season with panache and ease.

Hailing from a lower middle-class background, Faima, who always voices out her opinions with a hint of stylized sarcasm, never shied away from projecting her personal life in front of the people, since she is proud of how far she has come and what she accomplished so far, on the personal level and to her family. One among four girl siblings, Faima is on a mission to build a house for her mother and family.

In the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, Faima emerged as one of the strongest contestants. She fights the strongest contenders like Adi Reddy, and Revanth during tasks and minces no words. However, a silly thing about Faima that makes us wonder is how relaxed she was to clad mostly in night suits, especially while playing tasks. It is no wonder that contestants don their make-up and best clothes for the weekend episodes with the host Nagarjuna, but the rest of the time, we can see them in a more relaxed layout. However, Faima steals the show with her night suits and swag.

In more than three tasks that happened so far in the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, Faima was seen competing sporting a night suit while the rest of the women in the house are clad in comfortable and fancy clothes-which is undoubtedly a factor that contributes to their survival in the house.

Most of the housemates who got evicted from the show reviewed Faima as one of the mentally and physically strong contestants. Faima gained the love and support of the people by displaying her attitude in the show. However, it is always bewildering to see her in loungewear. Faima, on the flip side, also passes remarks that don't go down well with the housemates as well as the viewers. She also comes across as a brash, rude, and immature woman.