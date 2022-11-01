Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Fans & Viewers Want Geetu To Be Evicted From The House Immediately!

The contestants of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu have started to forge connections within the house and have been taking the game seriously unline before. All the remaining contestants are curious and want to change their ways to last longer in the house.

Geetu is undoubtedly one of the strongest contestants of this season. She was a Bigg Boss reviewer earlier and her popularity on YouTube got her the opportunity to take part in the show. From day one, Geetu was distant from other housemates and maintained that she is a step above the rest.

During her initial days, she maintained that nobody in the house are like her family and that she just came to play her game. Geetu is over-enthusiastic and displays high-handedness.

Going back to the season's beginning episodes, the first-ever issue was created by Geetu over a silly reason she picked with Inaya. That is when viewers started framing an opinion of her. Into about nine weeks of the show, viewers got entirely vexed with Geetu's antics, words, and behaviour.

Geetu's actions are tolerated only by Adi Reddy, a commoner, and fellow YouTuber like Geetu, who got into the house. They share a great bond as brother and sister. Geetu cried a day ago fearing the eviction of Adi Reddy.

Along with the housemates, viewers of the reality show have lost it after the 'Chepala Cheruvu' task. Geetu, who thrived on mind games and strategies was picked out for her stupidity during the task as a Sanchalak. In the upcoming episode too, she was seen attacking Baladitya on a personal level, to win the game called 'Mission Impossible.'

Viewers of the reality show have been making their hatred visible by expressing their opinions on social media platforms. They are demanding the show makers eliminate Geetu. Several social media accounts are flooded with memes and jokes.

A user wrote, "Promo itself shows how they have humiliated a personal thing...

This is how they will win a show

Congratulations 👏👏👏."

A user by name Afroz Syed wrote, "To #Adireddy Meeru Bigg boss ki winner avvadaniki vachayara ledha geetu ki maid ga vachyara??? As a good reviewer why u become geetu's tail... Ippati nunchi aina me game single ga chudocha ledha geetu tho undi graph low cheskuntara??"

An account by the handle called Biggboss reviewer posted, Today promo Break Down let's see biggboss told play with your mind but #geetu playing with the emotions with #BalaAditya𓃵 it is soo wrong Day by day geetu graph 📈 going Down very soo she will be eliminated."

"But it's not game .. Biggboss is game, Idhi task matrame.. Task ayyaka kuda ivvakapoyina; appudu Geetu mistake. 2 strips itchesi teesukovachu.. Akkada .. Danikosam "Adhi,Danni" anatam enthavaraku correct?," wrote an user by name NM.

Viewers are also questioning Adi Reddy over his partial behaviour. An account by name CommonMan wrote, "Meru me game adukovatam manesi why you are always giving elevations to #Geetu, Don't you believe in your own game of biggboss journey ?"