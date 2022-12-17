Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Here’s how much Keerthi Bhat took home PER DAY

Keerthi Bhat Photo Credit: Internet

The much-talked-about Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted Bigg Boss Telugu's season six is set to get over. The contestants of the show whether they are in the house are not are still making headlines and there is no scarcity of entertainment. Amidst these, let us take a look at Keerthi Bhat's remuneration details.

The reality show kickstarted on September 4 with as many as 21 contestants locked inside the house. Several popular names from the entertainment industry have entered the show. As far as Keerthi Bhat is concerned, the actor reportedly takes home Rs. 5,000 per episode. With her presence in the house for 15 weeks, the actor would've made more than Rs. 5 lakh.

Being an introvert and not mingling well with the others, it is reported that she entered the house and stayed there only with the makers' support. About Keerthy, she lost her parents and her whole family during an accident in Mangalore. Searching for opportunities, she moved to Hyderabad and ended up acting in Telugu TV series. Later, she also adopted a girl child with a heart condition, who also passed away.

Fans did not expect her to be a part of the finalists as other players are braver and more engaging than her. Nevertheless, she also often received thumbs up from fans for her fair play. Speaking of remunerations, it is reported that Revanth is the highest-paid housemate as he was paid Rs. 60,000 per week, followed by Srihan with Rs. 50,000 per week. With Rs. 15,000 remuneration per week Inaya Sultana is the lowest-aid contestant of the season.

Meanwhile, if reports turn out to be true, Srihan, Rohit, Keerthi, and Revanth will be the finalists and Srihan will turn out to be the first runner up, while singer Revanth will get to lift the trophy. Some reports also suggest that Adi Reddy opted to walk out of the house by taking the Rs. 25 lakh cash offered by the makers of the show.

Star Maa is airing the show, and it is also available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The streamer was broadcasting the show live 24/7 but the live broadcast has been stopped as only the finale is left to be aired.