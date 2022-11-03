Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: For Reasons, Viewers & Fans Of The Show Call It The Most Uninteresting Season!

The biggest reality show ever- Bigg Boss- Season 6 Telugu has entered into the ninth week. The show began with 21 contestants taking part in the 108 days challenge on September 4. Now, the show has come down to

Contestants Baladitya, Inaya, Sri Satya, Rohit, Faima, Revanth, Raj, Marina, Geetu, Adi Reddy, Srihan, Raj, and Vasanthi are the surviving housemates. Among the rest, Geetu and Inaya have emerged as the most irritating housemates. Viewers and followers of the game show are disinterested in season 6. The way the show's makers are designing the tasks and poorly dealing with the contestants and sometimes with partiality has irritated the fans of the show.

From day one, viewers are asking the makers to eliminate Geetu for plenty of reasons- her attitude, high-handedness, her mindset, and strategic plans which all seem fake to the spectators. She has been doing what she can to become the face of the season but is also the center of controversies.

She has issues with Adi Reddy and Baladitya, whom she refers to as her brothers. She made a humble person like Baladitya break down, which is of course part of the game but didn't go down well with the other housemates as well as the viewers.

Only a few contestants like Revanth, Inaya, Geetu, Sri Satya, Adi Reddy, and Faima are trying to make some noise inside the house to grab adequate screen time for showcasing themselves. However, people seem to have lost it entirely when it comes to these contestants.

A few of the enthusiastic fans of the show took to social media platforms and YouTube comments sections to express their opinion. Take a look at them here: