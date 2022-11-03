Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: For Reasons, Viewers & Fans Of The Show Call It The Most Uninteresting Season!

The
biggest
reality
show
ever-
Bigg
Boss-
Season
6
Telugu
has
entered
into
the
ninth
week.
The
show
began
with
21
contestants
taking
part
in
the
108
days
challenge
on
September
4.
Now,
the
show
has
come
down
to
Contestants
Baladitya,
Inaya,
Sri
Satya,
Rohit,
Faima,
Revanth,
Raj,
Marina,
Geetu,
Adi
Reddy,
Srihan,
Raj,
and
Vasanthi
are
the
surviving
housemates.
Among
the
rest,
Geetu
and
Inaya
have
emerged
as
the
most
irritating
housemates.
Viewers
and
followers
of
the
game
show
are
disinterested
in
season
6.
The
way
the
show's
makers
are
designing
the
tasks
and
poorly
dealing
with
the
contestants
and
sometimes
with
partiality
has
irritated
the
fans
of
the
show.
From
day
one,
viewers
are
asking
the
makers
to
eliminate
Geetu
for
plenty
of
reasons-
her
attitude,
high-handedness,
her
mindset,
and
strategic
plans
which
all
seem
fake
to
the
spectators.
She
has
been
doing
what
she
can
to
become
the
face
of
the
season
but
is
also
the
center
of
controversies.
She
has
issues
with
Adi
Reddy
and
Baladitya,
whom
she
refers
to
as
her
brothers.
She
made
a
humble
person
like
Baladitya
break
down,
which
is
of
course
part
of
the
game
but
didn't
go
down
well
with
the
other
housemates
as
well
as
the
viewers.
Only
a
few
contestants
like
Revanth,
Inaya,
Geetu,
Sri
Satya,
Adi
Reddy,
and
Faima
are
trying
to
make
some
noise
inside
the
house
to
grab
adequate
screen
time
for
showcasing
themselves.
However,
people
seem
to
have
lost
it
entirely
when
it
comes
to
these
contestants.
A
few
of
the
enthusiastic
fans
of
the
show
took
to
social
media
platforms
and
YouTube
comments
sections
to
express
their
opinion.
Take
a
look
at
them
here: