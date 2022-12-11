Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Inaya's Elimination Episode Is Loaded With Lots Of Fun Games!

The
finale
of
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
show
is
scheduled
to
be
held
on
December
18.
The
show
has
finally
entered
its
last
week
after
tonight's
episode
in
which
Inaya
Sultana,
one
of
the
strongest
contestants
was
sent
back
home.
Inaya's
elimination
has
come
as
a
shocker
to
the
entire
community
of
the
Bigg
Boss
show's
ardent
fans.
A
massive
level
of
protests
broke
out
on
the
internet-Twitter,
Instagram,
and
Facebook
by
Inaya's
fans,
who
are
trending
#Inayaunfairelimination
ever
since
the
news
broke
out
about
her
elimination
from
the
house
in
the
14th
week.
While
there
was
a
general
quiz
for
individuals
to
win
the
Bigg
Boss
hamper,
Revanth
stood
out
as
the
winner.
Also,
there
was
another
game
where
housemates
are
asked
to
convey
a
particular
song
with
dance
movements
to
their
teams.
This
task-evoked
so
much
fun
and
laughter.
Shaani
Solomon,
Abhinayasri,
Arohi,
Neha,
Sudeepa,
Chanti,
Arjun
Kalyan,
Geetu,
Baladitya,
Surya,
Faima,
Marina
have
left
the
house
so
far.
Inaya's
elimination
was
unfair
and
didn't
go
down
well.