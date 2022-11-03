Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Is It Geetu Vs Adi Reddy From Hereafter Inside The House?

Adi Reddy and Geetu are two commoners who rose to fame with their videos about the Bigg Boss show and episode reviews on YouTube. Both of them bagged the opportunity to participate in the show in this current season, which is the sixth one.

They both have become close and got to hang out together inside the house. Adi Reddy calls Geetu affectionately as Geetakka. They share a friendly bond. Geetu, who is known for her rude and reckless behaviour is supported by Adi Reddy in everything she does.

However, all is not well between the brother and sister. Their rift began with the 'Chepala Cheruvu' captaincy task last week and reached peak level with the current week's captaincy task titled 'Mission Impossible'. The brother and sister are now at loggerheads because of Geetu's overboard attitude towards everybody including Adi Reddy.

During the Mission Impossible task, Geetu, who is known for doing things that she shouldn't be doing in the first place and going ahead of the rules, hid Adi Reddy's gaming T-shirt while the game was on hold. Earlier, she made a fuss out of the task by hiding the lighter and cigarettes of Baladitya, her other brother-like figure inside the house. While Baladitya unleashed his anger and helplessness, she enjoyed every bit of it and supported her act.

Adi Reddy, who is playing in the opposite team of Geetu for the first time, felt the heat after she went to such lengths to hide the T-shirt when all of them were on break. According to the latest promo, Adi Reddy was seen asking Geetu about the same to which she replied, "I don't know about your T-shirt." An enraged and upset Adi Reddy was then shown telling Faima, "If I come to know that Geetu is the one behind this, then Adi Reddy Vs Geetu game will begin."

The followers and fans of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show are baffled at how Geetu can do things like irritating Adi Reddy, hiding his t-shirt and not paying heed to his opinions as a co-sanchalak- all of this while he being the only person she could trust.

Geetu cried and crossed her fingers tight fearing the elimination of Adi Reddy last week. She sobbed relentlessly until the episode came to an end with Adi Reddy being saved. She even mentioned, "You are my brother from Bigg Boss Adi Reddy, even if they ask you to go, please don't go. Nobody will support me and take a stand for me if you leave me."