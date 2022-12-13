    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: 'By Far The Worst Season' Opine Ardent Fans Of Nagarjuna's Reality Show!

      Bigg Boss 6 Telugu
      Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality show is nearing its end. The show's grand finale is going to happen on December 18. Season 6 began with as many as 21 contestants including a couple-Rohit & Marina. Fourteen weeks have gone by now and six contestants are remaining in the house, waiting to go to the finale. However, a mid-week eviction program will eliminate one of the five contestants except for Srihan from the house. The top five contestants will then proceed to the finale.

      Bigg Boss Telugu reality show started with great hype back when the first season was launched. Jr NTR hosted the first one and it was a super hit. The next season was hosted by Natural star Nani, but he received severe backlash for his hosting skills. Since season 3, Nagarjuna has been hosting the show until now.

      When season 6 began on September 4, there were several comments about the show including the distasteful selection of contestants, disinterested games, tasks, and challenges. Viewers of the show took every opportunity to express their dissatisfaction over season 6. In addition, this season has many unfair eliminations, as lamented by the followers. Starting from Geetu, the viewers opined Baladitya, Raj, and Inaya's elimination was unfair. They even allege that the show makers have already fixed Revanth as the season's winner.

      Revanth & Inaya
      Now just a few days before the grand finale, after Inaya's elimination, netizens have started to express their views on how bad this season was. There were several tweets about the same. Take a look at them here:

      The latest episodes of the show can be watched on Star Maa at 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends. Alternatively, the entire episodes of the season are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 21:44 [IST]
      X