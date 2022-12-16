Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Housemates Asked To Name The Least Deserving Contestant For Mid-Week Eviction!

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Photo Credit: Star Maa

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu is nearing completion. The finale is going to happen this weekend and although fans of the show are confident about Revanth winning the title, are very eager to watch the content leading to the finale. In a turn of events, the makers of the show have decided on a mid-week elimination in the season, just two days before the grand finale. While six housemates are remaining inside, a sudden eviction plan sends home a hopeful Sri Satya.

According to the promo, housemates were awakened from their sleep and asked to pack their bags immediately. The perplexed contestants in utter disbelief went into the closet and left their packed suitcases in the store room. Meanwhile, they were asked to name the least deserving contestant according to them in the house.

Starting with Srihan, he took Rohit's name, and then Keerthi mentioned Reddy Garu, referring to Adi Reddy. Sri Satya mentioned Keerthi as the least deserving contestant. Rohit then took Keerthi's name. Revanth also mentioned Keerthi. Adi Reddy then asked Keerthi to stand under the least deserving contestant frame that read Exit.

Later, the dressed-up contestants were once again assembled in the garden area. Bigg Boss then announced, "While Keerthi was voted as the least deserving by housemates, according to the public voting, the contestant who will leave the house is.."

Keerthi, Rohit, Adi Reddy, and Sri Satya looked very tense in the promo as they feared eviction. The leaks from insiders already confirmed Sri Satya's eviction. However, it was expected that her eviction would be telecast on the December 15th episode, which did not happen.

The grand finale of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is going to happen on December 18. A popular star hero is going to appear as the chief guest at the event. A cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh, a 600 yards plot, and other perks are awaiting the season's winner.

Netizens believe Revanth is going to lift the trophy. Srihan was the first finalist of the season for winning the Ticket to Finale task. Adi Reddy, Keerthi, Rohit, and Revanth are the other four completing the top five finalists.

