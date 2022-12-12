Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: A Shocking Mid-Week Eviction Set To Take Place Leaving The Five Finalists Inside

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Photo Credit: Star Maa

The finale of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu is all set to take place on December 18. The latest contestant to leave the house was Inaya Sultana, which left the viewers in utter shock. Inaya came out of the house during the 14th-week elimination round. There are six contestants inside the house now and only the top five contestants will take part in the finale to win the season's title.

Of 21 contestants, only six have managed to come to the final week. Among them are Srihan, Revanth, Rohit, Keerthi, Sri Satya, and Adi Reddy. Adi Reddy was a commoner among the rest and was a YouTuber, who reviewed Bigg Boss episodes. While Inaya was believed to go into the finals, she was removed from the game abruptly.

Following the eviction of Inaya, the show's host Nagarjuna announced that there will be a mid-week elimination in the house depending solely on the voting results. He said, "There will be an elimination on Thursday based on the votes that each contestant gets until Wednesday. This leaves the house with the top five contestants. After the elimination, the voting lines will be opened for the other contestants."

Now after the mid-week elimination, the house will retain only the top five contestants, making them the season's finalists. Srihan is the first finalist of the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 as he won the ticket to the finale task. As per the available information, we learned that one among Sri Satya, Keerthi, and Adi Reddy might be evicted from the show while Revanth, Srihan, and Rohit will become the top three contestants eventually.

Stay tuned to Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. The show's finale will be aired on December 18.