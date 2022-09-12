Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: Arohi-Adi Reddy, Keerthi-Revanth Get Into Heated Arguments!

The nominations for the second week of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house are going to happen tonight (September 12). While the first-week nominations happened on Wednesday this new season, the makers of the show decided to give some edge to the unsafe participants and saved everybody, canceling elimination on the very first week. At the end of the episode, Inaya Sultana and Abhinayasri are left. Either of them is supposed to go home leaving their Bigg Boss journey. But both of them are saved.

However, following the fun-filled weekend episode, the second week's nominations are going to happen on Monday. The promo released by the makers of the show hinted at the housemates trying to nominate only one contestant unlike before, to be sent out of the house. Each contestant earlier used to nominate two people from the house for the elimination process. This time though, each contestant was asked to exercise their most important power and nominate only one candidate for eviction.

According to the promo, the faces of contestants are to be stuck on a clay pot and dropped off inside a well, declaring the reasons for their nominations. With only one nomination, contestants looked like they had strong reasons for picking out a name.

Arohi nominated Adi Reddy citing that he and she couldn't establish a bond. Adi Reddy questioned her, "Contestants who do not contribute to the game should leave or who don't establish ties should leave?" to which Arohi replied that contestants who cannot add value to the game should leave. He then asked her why she nominated him.

Similarly, going by the promo again, Revanth and Keerthi Bhatt also quarreled on top of their voices during the nomination process. Geethu and Srihan also fought about the former's generalized comments on men. Neha Chowdary also nominated Geethu.

What happened inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house and who all are nominated for elimination in the second week are yet to be known.