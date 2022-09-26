Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Fourth Week: Srihan, Revanth, Geetu, Surya, Inaya, Arohi Get Nominated!

On the third week of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, Neha Chowdary left the show after getting eliminated and Vasanthi was saved instead. The fourth-week eliminations are coming up in the new episode that is set to be telecast on Monday (September 26). However, according to the insider buzz, the list of contestants who got nominated for eliminations for the upcoming weekend has been leaked.

Contestants Srihan, Revanth, Raj, Geetu, Surya, Arohi, Sudeepa, Inaya, Keerthi, and Arjun have been nominated in the fourth week for elimination from the house.

The elimination process began with contestants smashing a tomato on the heads of inmates they wanted to nominate. Each inmate was asked to nominate two contestants. Sudeepa and Inaya had a tiff over the process. Revanth was also nominated by Sudeepa. Geetu nominated Chanti for not being an active player in tasks and she also nominated Inaya for her irritating nature.

Srihan nominated Inaya and she nominated him back. They both got involved in a heated argument, according to the latest promo. Arohi nominated Inaya later.

So far, while the season's first week had no elimination, the second week saw Abhinayashree and Shaani leaving the house. In the third week, Neha was asked to pack her bags. It was rather an unexpected decision. A day before the elimination, rumours were rife that Inaya will leave the house.

Several netizens commented their views on the third week's elimination and opined that contestants like Vasanthi, Raj, Surya, and Baladitya are seldom seen being active on the show but are saved.

Tune into Star Maa every day from 10 pm on weekdays and from 9 pm on weekends to catch the fun-filled, exciting episode of the reality show. Alternatively, the show will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.