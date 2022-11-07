Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: Vasanthi & Raj Escape For 11th Week With Sri Satya Being The Captain!

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house is now set to become a lot better and interesting after Geetu got evicted from the house during the 10th weekend. The remaining housemates are to perform, display, and behave in a more relaxed but conscious set-up as they have already completed two months in the house. From hereafter, the game might pick up and leave the housemates stunned with its twists and turns as the game show's caption says- 'Epudaina Edaina Jaragochu.'

The nomination process for the 11th week elimination program has begun in the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house. The episode will be telecast on November 7. According to the insider buzz, what we hear is housemates Vasanthi and Raj have been saved from this week's nomination process, as the other housemates have nothing much to complain about them. Sri Satya, on the other hand, won the captaincy task of Mission Impossible and became the house's captain. She is immune to nominations this week.

Accordingly, other housemates- Baladitya, Revanth, Adi reddy, Faima, Marina, Rohit, Srihan, Inaya Sultana, and Keerthi are in the nominations. One of them will be leaving the house in the upcoming weekend episode, as part of the game process. According to the promo, Adi Reddy was seen nominating Revanth as the latter got involved in a heated argument following the process.

In comparison, viewers of the game show opine that Vasanthi, Raj, and Marina are a bit weaker in representing themselves in the game show. Vasanthi, however, improved her game over the weeks and is now one of the strongest contestants when it comes to tasks and games, like Keerthi.

So far, Geetu, Abhinayasri, Shaani, Surya, Arjun Kalyan, Chanti, Sudeepa, Arohi, and Neha choudhary have been evicted from the game show.

Stay tuned to Star Maa channel at 10 pm everyday from Monday to Friday and 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday to catch the latest episodes. The show will be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar, alternatively.