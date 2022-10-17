Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Week 7: Thirteen Contestants, The Highest Ever Are In Nominations!

The
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
weekend
episodes
are
quite
entertaining
no
doubt
but
the
following
day
nominations
are
even
more
enthralling.
Contestants
are
turning
their
real
game
on
when
it
comes
to
nominating
the
housemates
for
their
subsequent
elimination
towards
the
weekend.
This
week's
nomination
is
one
of
the
epic
nominations
in
the
history
of
Indian
Bigg
Boss
shows
and
seasons.
Not
one,
not
five,
but
about
13
contestants
out
of
15
have
come
under
the
nominations
and
fell
into
danger
zone.
According
to
the
latest
buzz
around
seventh
week
nominations
of
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
house,
all
the
contestants
other
than
RJ
Surya
and
Geetu
are
in
the
nominations
for
various
reasons.
Going
by
the
latest
promo
of
the
show,
the
Bigg
Boss
asked
contestants
to
bring
the
housemates
to
the
garden
area
and
make
them
sit
on
a
chair.
Then
they
are
drenched
in
a
bucket
full
of
mud
and
water,
citing
their
nomination
for
upcoming
elimination
process.
It
was
learned
that
Sri
Sathya,
Arjun
Kalyan,
Srihan,
Adi
Reddy,
Revanth,
Keerthi,
Baladitya,
Rohith,
Marina,
Faima,
Inaya,
Vasanthi,
and
Rajsekhar
are
nominated
this
week.
Geetu
has
been
saved
from
nominations,
and
Surya,
for
being
the
house's
captain
was
exempted
from
the
process.
Tune
into
Star
Maa
on
weekdays
from
10
pm
and
on
weekends
from
9
pm
to
watch
the
entire
episode.
Alternatively,
the
show
is
available
for
digital
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
A
full-fledged
show
happenings
are
being
aired
on
Star
Maa
Music.