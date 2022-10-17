Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Week 7: Thirteen Contestants, The Highest Ever Are In Nominations!

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu weekend episodes are quite entertaining no doubt but the following day nominations are even more enthralling. Contestants are turning their real game on when it comes to nominating the housemates for their subsequent elimination towards the weekend.

This week's nomination is one of the epic nominations in the history of Indian Bigg Boss shows and seasons. Not one, not five, but about 13 contestants out of 15 have come under the nominations and fell into danger zone. According to the latest buzz around seventh week nominations of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house, all the contestants other than RJ Surya and Geetu are in the nominations for various reasons.

Going by the latest promo of the show, the Bigg Boss asked contestants to bring the housemates to the garden area and make them sit on a chair. Then they are drenched in a bucket full of mud and water, citing their nomination for upcoming elimination process.

It was learned that Sri Sathya, Arjun Kalyan, Srihan, Adi Reddy, Revanth, Keerthi, Baladitya, Rohith, Marina, Faima, Inaya, Vasanthi, and Rajsekhar are nominated this week. Geetu has been saved from nominations, and Surya, for being the house's captain was exempted from the process.

