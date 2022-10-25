Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Week 8: Sri Satya Gets More Number Of Votes For Her Chits Decision!

After a fun-filled weekend episode followed by the eviction of contestant Arjun Kalyan, Monday's episode (Day 50) at the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house was nothing but a fireball.

The episode began with Geetu countering Revanth for saving more portions of food, especially curds in the house. Sitting amid the housemates, Geetu lectured everybody to stop playing safe games and being coy. "If anything feels wrong, stand up for it and own it for yourselves," she said, to which the house seemed to have agreed.

Fire nominations took place in the house. Nominations began with Sri Satya taking Surya's name and then Marina. Adi Reddy took Inaya's name for her double standards toward Srihan and then Marina as his second. Geetu then nominated Marina for not being active over the 7 weeks and termed her as the least deserving contender. She chose Inaya as her second nomination for her distraction from the game. She felt bad that Inaya stopped playing like before and gave her a heads-up.

Sri Satya was chosen as Baladitya's first nomination for her decision to nullify picking chits for electing the contestant. He also took Geetu's name as the second nomination for her act about his smoking issue. She retorted saying, "We both are just contestants here in the house and we will only speak after we go out. Let us not speak here."

Keerthi nominated Revanth and Sri Satya. Surya in an unexpected move nominated Inaya for calling him a safe gamer. They both got involved in a heated argument over the same. He then nominated Sri Satya.

Rohit nominated Geetu and she gave back. He then nominated Sri Satya. Inaya as usual nominated Srihan for her being linked up despite her clarity. She also nominated Surya, whom she is close to. However, Inaya's points seemed understandable and genuine.

Then, Faima nominated Sri Satya for the same reasons other contestants nominated her. She then nominated Marina for her weak sportsmanship. Raj then chose Inaya as his first nomination and he pointed her out for her inactiveness in Tollywood Celebrity League task. He then nominated Revanth. Marina nominated Faima and Raj. Marina and Fiama's argument about the nomination generated enough entertainment for the episode.

Revanth nominated Keerthi. Both of them discussed it for a long time. He picked Geetu's name for nomination for her allegation about him saving curds. Vasanthi nominated Adi Reddy and Surya. Srihan nominated Marina and Baladitya.

In the end, Bigg Boss announced Rohit, Vasanthi, Marina, Sri Satya, Inaya, Geetu, Revanth, Adi Reddy, Surya, Baladitya, Keerti, Raj, Faima, and Srihan as the nominated contestants for week 8.