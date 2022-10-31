Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Week 9: Revanth, Geetu, Inaya, Satya, Keerti Among Others In Danger!

After the shocking elimination of RJ Surya from the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house in the eighth week, the contestants have become more self-aware and began to focus more on their game plan than seeking support from others. The new set of nominations for elimination process for the upcoming weekend have occured in the house on October 30th, and the episode will telecast on Monday.

According to the inside sources, it was revealed that Revanth, Geetu, Sri Satya, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Raj, and Vasanthi have been nominated for the elimination process of week 9 at the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu. Contestants

Srihan, Rohit, Faima, Adi Reddy, and Baladitya have been saved from the elimination process of this week. Srihan couldn't be nominated as he is the house's captain for this week.

It is quite interesting to find Revanth, Inaya, Geetu, Sri Satya, Raj, Keerthi, and Raj consistently being nominated by housemates for the elimination process. However, the support for these housemates from the public seems to be huge. Also, their contribution to the game show is rather noticeable.

On the other hand, Surya, who passed contrasting statements during his elimination from the house has been swarmed up by several social media news agencies and YouTube channels for his reaction about the game, opinion on Inaya, and his top 5 contestants.

Surya always spoke about Bujjima in the house with other women contestants. He clarified the air after coming out by saying that Bujjima is his good friend and he will soon get married to a girl picked by his family.

Surya gained negativity for his alleged involvement with all female contestants in the house. He has been remarked as someone who tries to woo women. Several memes and jokes have spread on social media platforms that brought down his graph, leading to his abrupt eviction.

Tune into Star Maa at 10 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm on weekends to watch the reality show or stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.