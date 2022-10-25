Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Chepala Cheruvu Captaincy Task Has The Housemates Bring Out Their Best Yet

In the upcoming episode of the Indian television's biggest reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 6, the contestants looked beefed up to give their best for winning the captaincy contender task titled, Chepala Cheruvu.

Contenders were asked to safeguard as many fishes as possible in order to become the winners. The game turned ugly, going by the promo released by Star Maa about tonight's (October 25) episode.

According to the promo, Revanth and Inaya were seen discussing their game plan as Revanth suggested Inaya that her performance has to be a comeback for her to the gaming segment. Geetu, Marina, and Rohith got into a fight regarding the task. Srihan, Sri Satya, Faima were shown fighting hard as Geetu was seen trying to push Surya into the pool as part of the game.

When Geetu attacked Vasanthi to steal some fish, Vasanthi called out to her teammate Surya, who rushed to pull Geetu out. In the process, Geetu was seen getting hurt in the eye.

Then Adi Reddy tried to force Keerthi out of protecting her stash as Rohith tried to prevent this by pulling away Adi Reddy. While Geetu called out to Adi Reddy to help her safeguard the fish as Surya attacked her, Faima slipped in between and took a fish from Geetu. Following the incidents, Geetu and Adi Reddy have decided to provoke Revanth mentally, since they have physically become weak so as to get him into an agressive mode and distract.

Baladitya, Geetu, Surya, Faima, and Adi Reddy were seen toiling in the game, going by the promo. Geetu and Rohit entered a murky fight and Geetu accused him of playing with his wife. Marina quickly reacted to it and intensified the situation.

Watch more such drama unfold at tonight's episode of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Captaincy task of Chepala Cheruvu only on Star Maa at 10 pm. Stream the entire content on Disney+ Hotstar at the privilege of our own.