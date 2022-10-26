Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Geetu Upsets Adi Reddy & Housemates As Sanchalak Of Chepala Cheruvu Task!

Geetu,
who
was
devasted
by
her
performance
in
the
latest
captaincy
task
Chepala
Cheruvu,
tried
to
play
the
game
even
after
the
housemates
retired
for
the
day.
She
was
keen
on
making
her
mark
and
is
in
no
mood
to
pay
heed
to
anyone.
Marina,
who
saw
Geetu
hovering
around
Revanth
on
his
bed
trying
to
steal
some
fish,
told
Revanth
about
it
the
next
morning.
Geetu
asked
Marina
why
she
disclosed
that
to
Revanth.
Geetu
went
on
to
say,
"Even
if
I
lose,
even
if
I
have
scored
the
highest,
I
wouldn't
stop
playing,
I
will
listen
to
no
one
and
do
my
own
thing."
Later,
Revanth
announced
through
a
Task
Rule
book
sent
by
Bigg
Boss
that
Geetu
and
Adi
Reddy
will
remain
as
only
Sanchalaks
of
this
task.
Housemates
started
to
feel
the
heat
when
Geetu
came
up
with
a
new
set
of
rules
that
only
she
approves
of
and
not
even
Adi
Reddy.
Going
by
the
recently
released
promo,
Adi
Reddy
was
trying
to
convince
Geetu
to
play
by
the
rules
but
to
no
avail.
Geetu
went
on
to
catch
the
fish
and
irritate
other
housemates
against
the
rules,
which
upset
Adi
Reddy
as
well.
Baladitya
and
Geetu
who
are
at
loggerheads
have
become
more
distant
after
this
game,
which
is
evident
by
the
promo.
Geetu
told
the
housemates
to
not
cover
their
baskets
to
protect
their
fish,
which
was
contradicted
by
Adi
Reddy.
However,
Geetu
tried
to
support
her
activities
and
go
on
with
her
thing.
