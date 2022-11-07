Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Revanth-Adi Reddy & Adi Reddy- Inaya Heat Up The Elimination Process!

The
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
nomination
process
for
the
upcoming
weekend
turned
out
to
be
an
interesting
affair.
After
the
elimination
of
Geetu
from
the
house,
the
housemates
were
discouraged
and
unmotivated.
All
of
them
have
to
come
to
terms
with
the
unexpectedness
in
the
game
and
bring
out
their
best.
As
part
of
the
nominations,
Bigg
Boss
announced
that
housemates
should
make
their
desired
contestant
stand
behind
a
cut-out
board
and
then
spill
red
fluid
on
their
faces
to
mark
the
elimination.
According
to
the
recently
released
promo,
Sri
Satya
was
seen
nominating
Inaya
for
trying
to
sabotage
her
character,
which
is
a
sensitive
issue
according
to
Si
Satya.
She
then
nominated
Baladitya.
Keerthi
nominated
Srihan
and
they
argued
over
their
earlier
topic
of
humanity.
Revanth
nominated
Vasanthi
and
kind
of
bullied
her
while
giving
the
reasons.
He
then
nominated
Adi
Reddy.
Adi
Reddy
and
Revanth
had
nominated
each
other
and
had
serious
arguments
on
the
occasion.
Adi
Reddy
and
Inaya
Sultana
too
had
an
ugly
fight
during
the
nomination
process.
They
yelled
and
argued
over
the
reasons,
much
to
the
amusement
of
Sri
Satya,
and
Srihan,
especially.
Adi
Reddy
called
out
Inaya
for
trying
to
self-harm
and
lock
herself
in
the
washroom.
He
asked
if
she
felt
doing
all
that
is
reasonable,
to
which
she
replied,
"It
is
between
me
and
Bigg
Boss." Adi
Reddy
immediately
said,
there's
nothing
like
that.
we
all
are
20
members
here,
you
and
Bigg
Boss
go
deal
outside."
Apart
from
Rohit,
Raj,
and
Sri
Satya,
all
other
housemates
are
in
nominations.
The
episode
is
going
to
have
a
fun-filled
elimination
day
and
stay
tuned
to
Star
Maa
from
10
pm
until
Saturday.
All
the
episodes
are
streamed
on
Disney+
Hotstar.