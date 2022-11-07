Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Revanth-Adi Reddy & Adi Reddy- Inaya Heat Up The Elimination Process!

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu nomination process for the upcoming weekend turned out to be an interesting affair. After the elimination of Geetu from the house, the housemates were discouraged and unmotivated. All of them have to come to terms with the unexpectedness in the game and bring out their best.

As part of the nominations, Bigg Boss announced that housemates should make their desired contestant stand behind a cut-out board and then spill red fluid on their faces to mark the elimination.

According to the recently released promo, Sri Satya was seen nominating Inaya for trying to sabotage her character, which is a sensitive issue according to Si Satya. She then nominated Baladitya. Keerthi nominated Srihan and they argued over their earlier topic of humanity.

Revanth nominated Vasanthi and kind of bullied her while giving the reasons. He then nominated Adi Reddy. Adi Reddy and Revanth had nominated each other and had serious arguments on the occasion.

Adi Reddy and Inaya Sultana too had an ugly fight during the nomination process. They yelled and argued over the reasons, much to the amusement of Sri Satya, and Srihan, especially. Adi Reddy called out Inaya for trying to self-harm and lock herself in the washroom. He asked if she felt doing all that is reasonable, to which she replied, "It is between me and Bigg Boss." Adi Reddy immediately said, there's nothing like that. we all are 20 members here, you and Bigg Boss go deal outside."

Apart from Rohit, Raj, and Sri Satya, all other housemates are in nominations.

The episode is going to have a fun-filled elimination day and stay tuned to Star Maa from 10 pm until Saturday. All the episodes are streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.