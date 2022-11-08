Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Sri Satya & Vasanthi Roll On The Floor Fighting In The Captaincy Task!

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu has entered the 10th week with 12 contestants. The nominations took place on the November 7th episode for the upcoming weekend elimination program. The latest episode has the contestants fighting to win the new captaincy task called 'Snake and Ladder'. Bigg Boss divided the contestants into two teams- a set for the ladders and another for the snakes. He sent heaps of clay/ mud for them to play the task in regular intervals.

The game is about filling the empty blocks of ladders and snakes with the clay. The team has to build their snakes and protect the ladders from each other. After the snake's 'hisss' sound was played, a team member from the snakes will need to go to the ladder team, pick a contestant's ladder and try to steal clay from it to build their snake. While Keerthi ventured out to steal some clay as part of the game's rule, she chose Raj's ladder and tried to win over him. However, she couldn't fulfill her job.

According to the recent promo, Keerthi, who hurt her right hand ring finger during the mission impossible task has given her best, despite the fear of further aggravating the pain. She was seen crying for not being able to give her best due to the injury. In the beginning of the task, Marina expressed that she is feeling bad for Keerthi's injury at this crucial time.

Meanwhile, Sri Satya and Vasanthi fought very badly for the task. They both were seen rolling on the floor and interlocking each other without giving the other person any scope to overpower.

On the other hand, Revanth got hold of the entire clay deposit that was sent for all the housemates to continue the game. Agitated housemates started arguments with Revanth for the same and questioned how he could take it all for himself.

To see what happens next, tune into Star Maa at 10 pm and alternatively, stream the episodes on Disney+ Hotstar, all round the clock.