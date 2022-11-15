Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Raj AKA Rajsekhar Saved From Elimination By Winning The Immunity Task!

According
to
the
promo,
Bigg
Boss
announced
an
immunity
task
for
the
contestants
to
get
saved
from
the
upcoming
week's
elimination.
The
task
is
to
quote
the
highest
unique
value
below
the
allotted
cash
prize
of
Rs
50
Lakh
amount,
which
will
be
deducted
from
it,
during
the
finals,
if
the
contestant
wins.
Unfortunately,
all
the
contestants-
Raj,
Revanth,
Keerthi,
Marina,
Rohit,
Inaya,
Sri
Satya,
and
Adi
Reddy
are
in
the
nominations
this
week.
Except
for
the
captain,
Faima,
who
is
already
immune
to
this
week's
eviction
is
the
only
contestant
without
nomination.
Bigg
Boss
ordered
the
housemates
to
not
discuss
the
figure
they
would
like
to
quote
in
their
cheques
with
others.
But,
Sri
Satya
was
disqualified
for
disobeying
the
rule.
Bigg
Boss
immediately
disqualified
her
from
the
game,
as
one
can
see
from
the
promo
of
tonight's
episode.
However,
it
is
leaked
that
Raj
won
the
immunity
power
and
got
saved
from
this
week's
nominations.
Meanwhile,
Adi
Reddy
opined
that
contestants
who
fear
eviction
and
quote
the
highest
possible
number
to
win
the
immunity
task
are
not
worthy
of
staying
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Revanth,
while
dropping
his
cheque
inside
the
box
said,
"I
am
confident
of
my
win,
but
at
the
same
time
I
am
sure
I
wouldn't
be
eliminated.
So
I'm
quoting
this
number."
