Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Reasons For Marina's Eviction From The House!

Marina Abraham Sahni AKA Marina joined the list of contestants who got evicted from the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house. Marina, who entered the house as a couple with her husband Rohit Sahni, was later deemed an individual player. In the 11th week of the eviction program, Marina was eliminated from the house, according to the insider buzz.

For some viewers, Marina and Rohit might come across as weak contestants due to their low-profile behaviour and inactive game strategies. In the beginning, they both were asked to represent themselves as one and they were skeptical about getting involved with the other housemates since they have an advantage- having each other.

A few reasons which could be predicted as the cause for Marina's eviction include their sweet and no-nonsense nature. They never got involved in arguments and issues that don't concern them. Bigg Boss too confused them both by directing them to play together and then individually. They got mixed up in all this setup.

Marina took a solid place in the kitchen ever since the day Bigg Boss 6 house opened. Over the seasons, many contestants believe that people who take the kitchen duties are likely to last longer since they don't generally get nominated if they could feed people with tasty food.

Marina was mostly seen in the kitchen and was warned by the host Nagarjuna to become active in physical tasks. Marina and Rohit started taking the game seriously and participating in physical tasks only in the last couple of weeks. Otherwise, they are pretty much idle and do not possess the characteristics that make them like Inaya, Sri Satya, Revanth, Srihan, or Adi Reddy.

Compared to other female housemates, Sri Satya, Inaya, Faima, and Keerthi are all very strong mentally and physically. They gave tough competition to other housemates during tasks, which Marina couldn't do. Evicted housemates like Arohi, Neha, Sudeepa, Vasnathi, and Geetu are more physically active than Marina. Many a time people wondered what Marina and Rohit are up to inside the house, as they never made a remarkable presence.

In addition, the family members of the contestants will start coming to visit them inside the house from next week. The makers might have wanted to remove one from the couple so it doesn't look awkward for others since the couple were together all these days, even inside the house, a privilege that other contestants didn't have.

Tune into Star Maa for watching the season's latest episodes from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The entire episodes are also available on Disney+ Hotstar.