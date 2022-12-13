Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Days Before The Grand Finale, Fans Cheer For Singer Revanth!

Revanth Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Photo Credit: Star Maa

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality show, one of the biggest shows on Telugu TV, has entered its last leg. The show's finale is just four days away and there are six contestants in the house. The show's host Nagarjuna confirmed a mid-week elimination event to bring out one contestant with the lesser amount of votes on Thursday's episode so that only the top five finalists of the season go ahead. The grand finale is scheduled to be aired on December 18.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Voting Results: Revanth And Rohit Gain More Number Of Votes Than The Rest!

Meanwhile, with so much activity happening on the internet across social media platforms around the show, one thing was constant. Singer Revanth, who entered the house as the highest-paid contestant is the first housemate to get nominated several times throughout the game show with more votes cast against him. Except for two weeks when he was the captain, Revanth was in nominations. But luckily for him, despite his anger management issues and behavioural patterns, viewers of the show kept voting for him.

Revanth In BB6 Photo Credit: Star Maa

Not just that but Revanth has been rumoured as the season's winner since the beginning. He has several fans who are quite active on social media promoting his content in various ways. As the finale is nearing completion, all of them are exuding confidence in his victory and are starting to campaign for him as the winner of the season.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Revanth Becomes Father To His First Child, A Baby Girl On December 2!

Check out some tweets here:

So far as many as 14 contestants have been evicted from the house. Abhinayasri, Shaani, Arohi, Neha, Chanti, Arjun Kalyan, Surya, Geetu, Baladitya, Sudeepa, Vasanthi, Marina, Raj, and Faima left the house. The remaining housemates-Srihan, Sri Satya, Adi Reddy, Revanth, Keerthi, and Rohit are set to enter the finale with one among them getting evicted on Thursday. Since Srihan became the first finalist of the season, there are chances for Keerthi, Sri Satya, Adi Reddy, and Rohit to get eliminated mid-week.