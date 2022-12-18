Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Grand Finale: Runner-Up Srihan Makes A Wise Move; Accepts Suitcase Prize Money!

Srihan Photo Credit: Star Maa

The grand finale of the world's biggest reality shows Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 has finally come to an end with Revanth being left out as the winner of the season after runner-up Srihan opted to accept the suitcase prize money.

After a series of games, songs and dance performances, eliminations, and interactions with the finalists and contestants, the suitcase offer made by Ravi Teja was rejected by the top three finalists, as the last draw, the host Nagarjuna entered the house and tried to convince the top two finalists to accept the prize money.

However, they denied it at first. After a round of public opinion, Srihan's parents advised him not to accept the prize money as it would come across as an insult to the voters and fans.

In the second round, Nagarjuna announced the prize money as Rs 30 Lakh which didn't lure the finalists. Then Nagarjuna turned to the contestants outside the house and asked them about their opinion. All the contestants except for Sudeepa, Arohi, and Abhinayasri asked Srihan particularly to accept the suitcase.

However, when Nagarjuna announced that the prize money is now Rs 40 Lakh, Srihan's parents told him to accept the prize money, which he did.

Srihan was also offered a lifetime 50 percent off on Suvarna Bhumi venture plots.

Revanth as the winner of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season won Rs 10 Lakh in cash, a 605 square yards plot worth Rs 25 Lakh, and a Brezza car.