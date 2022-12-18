Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Grand Finale: Runner-Up Srihan Makes A Wise Move; Accepts Suitcase Prize Money!

The
grand
finale
of
the
world's
biggest
reality
shows
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Season
6
has
finally
come
to
an
end
with
Revanth
being
left
out
as
the
winner
of
the
season
after
runner-up
Srihan
opted
to
accept
the
suitcase
prize
money.
After
a
series
of
games,
songs
and
dance
performances,
eliminations,
and
interactions
with
the
finalists
and
contestants,
the
suitcase
offer
made
by
Ravi
Teja
was
rejected
by
the
top
three
finalists,
as
the
last
draw,
the
host
Nagarjuna
entered
the
house
and
tried
to
convince
the
top
two
finalists
to
accept
the
prize
money.
However,
they
denied
it
at
first.
After
a
round
of
public
opinion,
Srihan's
parents
advised
him
not
to
accept
the
prize
money
as
it
would
come
across
as
an
insult
to
the
voters
and
fans.
In
the
second
round,
Nagarjuna
announced
the
prize
money
as
Rs
30
Lakh
which
didn't
lure
the
finalists.
Then
Nagarjuna
turned
to
the
contestants
outside
the
house
and
asked
them
about
their
opinion.
All
the
contestants
except
for
Sudeepa,
Arohi,
and
Abhinayasri
asked
Srihan
particularly
to
accept
the
suitcase.
However,
when
Nagarjuna
announced
that
the
prize
money
is
now
Rs
40
Lakh,
Srihan's
parents
told
him
to
accept
the
prize
money,
which
he
did.
Srihan
was
also
offered
a
lifetime
50
percent
off
on
Suvarna
Bhumi
venture
plots.
Revanth
as
the
winner
of
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
season
won
Rs
10
Lakh
in
cash,
a
605
square
yards
plot
worth
Rs
25
Lakh,
and
a
Brezza
car.